Billingshurst Lions raise £5,500 for Little LifeSavers

Teaching school children the basic skills to save lives, was the inspirational idea behind the creation of Little LifeSavers, the President’s choice for Billingshurst & District Lions annual Charity Golf Day, held recently at the Slinfold Golf and Country Club.

A total of £5,500 was raised, with grateful thanks to all the Golfers, Sponsors and those who donated Prizes for the Draw. Thanks also to everyone at Slinfold G&CC for ensuring another successful event.

Little LifeSavers is a charity thatteaches simple, scripted bystander - CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) skills to schoolchildren across the UK, completely free of charge. Sessions are video supported, taking 70 minutes to deliver and are available to children in school years 5-8 (aged 9 to 13 years) in term-time. All sessions are conducted by registered volunteers. The Charity receives no central funding, hence is totally reliant on donations.

Little LifeSavers was founded in 2016 when consultant anaesthetist, Dr Barbara Stanley,invited striking Junior Doctors to meet the public and explain their reasons. Whilst there, some of the Doctors taught simple CPR procedures alongside discussing their grievances. It was then that Barbara realised a need to teach members of the public the value of effective CPR, especially children.

Lion President Peter Coleman presenting the cheque to Karen Bent, Trustee and Georgie McCall.

One of the children attending told his school and the Head Teacher made the first request. From there, Little LifeSavers was formed and initially taught school children throughout West Sussex. However, word spread and groups are now active across the UK. Over 17,000 children have received training to date and counting and it is known that at least 2 lives have been saved.

Little LifeSavers is now part of Billingshurst Lions extensive schools programme, with club members attending workshops with a view to becoming volunteers to conduct sessions at any of the schools in the Billingshurst District.

In presenting the cheque, President Peter Coleman, said: “When I first learned of Little LifeSavers, I soon realised what a wonderful idea to provide school children with skills they can carry throughout life into adulthood - truly creating a ‘nation of lifesavers’. I had no hesitation in choosing Little LifeSavers as the nominated Charity in my Presidential year.”