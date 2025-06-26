Billingshurst Poppy Appeal - We need your help !

We are always looking for people to join our team of amazing volunteers from Billingshurst and nearby, you do not need to be a Legion member to help. This support is a lifeline for thousands of serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

The Royal British Legion is working hard to support the most vulnerable in our society, be it older veterans that we care for, those who suﬀer from social isolation, or those who are simply

overwhelmed by the challenges associated with the cost-of-living crisis. We can only continue to provide these services with your help.

We want to thank Tom who has been a stalwart organiser of our local Poppy Appeal for many years.

His dedication has helped raised the much needed funds for the charity to continue it’s work. Many will recall Tom, wearing his the kilt, every morning at Billingshurst Station, come ‘rain or shine’ holding a ‘tin’ as commuters head to London.

Thank you to everyone who took part with last years Poppy Appeal, whether through donating or volunteering. Locally in Billingshurst we aim to annually raise in excess of £10,000.

Every donation towards a poppy makes a diﬀerence to the lives of our Armed Forces community. Every donation to the Poppy Appeal goes fully to the charity. This money is used helping those veterans and service men and women in need.

As usual, the Billingshurst Branch of the Royal British Legion will be distributing Poppy Appeal collection ‘tins’ and boxes to local establishments, but we need help to co-ordinate this and to ‘crew’ the Poppy and merchandise selling tables at both Sainsbury's and Lidl’s supermarkets, as well as at Billingshurst Railway Station. The Poppy Appeal is the British Legion's biggest fundraising campaign, held every year during the period of Remembrance.

We are actively looking for volunteers from the local community and if you could possibly assist us to coordinate and organise our local Poppy Appeal, or if you have some spare time to occasionally assist on our local collection tables for an hour, or so, please contact Rob Nicholl our Branch Chairman - email: [email protected]

1 . Contributed Volunteer Julia Banks helping out on the Poppy Appeal table outside Sainsbury's in Billingshurst High Street Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Poppy Appeal Collection - Every donation towards a poppy makes a diﬀerence to the lives of our Armed Forces community. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Jenny Riley helping on the Poppy Appeal collecting table at Lidl’s supermarket, Billingshurst. Photo: Submitted