Billingshurst remembers on 80th anniversary of VE Day

By Greg Burt
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 11:28 BST
Several events were held in Billingshurst last Thursday as the village marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

At 8am, members of the public and representatives from Billingshurst Royal British Legion Branch joined other local groups, schools, churches and the Chairman of Billingshurst Parish Council at the village War Memorial to lay wreaths commemorating the anniversary, which marked the end of the Second World War in Europe.

In the afternoon, 60 people enjoyed a fabulous tea at the Billingshurst Centre, followed by superb entertainment courtesy of local crooner and RBL Chairman, Rob Nicholl.

The day finished with the lighting the beacon on Adversane Green. Local residents watched newly-elected Parish Council Chairman Cllr Paul Berry light the beacon at 9.30pm as part of the national chain. Billingshurst Royal British Legion had a stall, along with the Sussex Police Rural Crime Team. Piper Rhona McGurk provided suitable accompaniment and some owners of vintage military vehicles popped by. Prior to the lighting, attendees sung I Vow To Thee My Country.

The Billingshurst Centre hosted an Afternoon Tea.

The Billingshurst Centre hosted an Afternoon Tea.

Local dignitaries beside the war memorial.

Local dignitaries beside the war memorial.

The Anniversary Trifle!

The Anniversary Trifle!

The beacon at Adversane well alight.

The beacon at Adversane well alight.

