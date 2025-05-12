Billingshurst remembers on 80th anniversary of VE Day

At 8am, members of the public and representatives from Billingshurst Royal British Legion Branch joined other local groups, schools, churches and the Chairman of Billingshurst Parish Council at the village War Memorial to lay wreaths commemorating the anniversary, which marked the end of the Second World War in Europe.

In the afternoon, 60 people enjoyed a fabulous tea at the Billingshurst Centre, followed by superb entertainment courtesy of local crooner and RBL Chairman, Rob Nicholl.

The day finished with the lighting the beacon on Adversane Green. Local residents watched newly-elected Parish Council Chairman Cllr Paul Berry light the beacon at 9.30pm as part of the national chain. Billingshurst Royal British Legion had a stall, along with the Sussex Police Rural Crime Team. Piper Rhona McGurk provided suitable accompaniment and some owners of vintage military vehicles popped by. Prior to the lighting, attendees sung I Vow To Thee My Country.

1 . Contributed The Billingshurst Centre hosted an Afternoon Tea. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Local dignitaries beside the war memorial. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Anniversary Trifle! Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The beacon at Adversane well alight. Photo: Submitted