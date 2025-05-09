Billingshurst VE Day 80: A shared moment of celebration

Last Thursday 8th May 2025 saw a special ‘Shared Moment of Celebration’ when the Billingshurst Branch of the Royal British Legion supported Billingshurst Parish Council in commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day in their programme of events

The Chairman of the local branch of the Royal British Legion, Rob Nicholl, started the commemorations at 8am with a service held at Billingshurst War Memorial. After a welcoming prayer from the Reverend David Beal (the Legion’s Branch Chaplin) of St Mary’s Church, Churchill’s famous VE Day speech was played, where he declared that the war in Europe was over. Following a reading of the names on the War Memorial of those from Billingshurst who had made the ultimate sacrifice, the service concluded with a laying of wreaths by the Parish Council, Royal British Legion, Lions International, Scout and Guiding Associations, West Sussex Fire and Rescue, Royal Navy, Army, and Royal Air Force. After closing prayers, Vera Lynn’s version of "When the Lights Go On Again (All Over the World)" was played.

During the afternoon the Parish Council hosted an ‘Anniversary Tea’ at the Billingshurst Centre, echoing the celebrations held 80 years ago, when the population welcomed the end of the war. With sandwiches, cakes and a prosecco bar, the attendees where entertained by local crooner and Legion Branch Chairman Rob Nicholl.

That evening the events culminated on Adversane Green, where a traditional Scottish Piper opened the proceedings. Finally at 9.30pm the commemorations concluded with the lighting of a beacon, part of a chain of beacons throughout the nation. These symbolised the ‘Lights of Peace’ that emerged from the dreadful darkness of the conflict that had engulfed Europe. As these beacons were ignited, not just those on Adversane Green, but all around the nation came together to sing the great British Hymn ‘I Vow To Thee My Country, to honour those that secured our liberty.

Uniting together in the day’s commemorations was an opportunity for our community to reflect and celebrate 80 years of peace since the end of World War II in Europe, where so many paid the ultimate sacrifice to defended the freedoms that we enjoy today. The war in the East did not end until the 15 August 1945, when Japan finally surrendered, so please set a date in your diaries for Saturday August 16th when an event is planned to celebrate VJ (Victory over Japan) Day to be held at the Lower Station Road Recreation Ground.

For further information about the work of the Billingshurst Branch of the Royal British Legion, please contact Branch Chairman - Rob Nicholl - email: [email protected]

Graeme McAlpine

Press Officer - Billingshurst Branch - Royal British Legion

1 . Contributed VE Day Ceremony at Billingshurst’s War Memorial, St Mary’s Church Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed VE Day Ceremony at Billingshurst’s War Memorial, St Mary’s Church Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Billingshurst Royal Legion Branch Standard Bearer Andy Johnson Photo: Submitted