Billy Bragg is auctioning one of his guitars and donating the proceeds to help restore Blake’s Cottage

“I’ve been looking for a way to support what The Blake Cottage Trust are doing down at Felpham, so the proceeds from this week’s instrument, an Epiphone semi- acoustic, will be for the benefit of the Blake Cottage Trust, ” says Billy Bragg

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is your chance to own one of Billy Bragg’s guitars and help support the restoration of William Blake’s Cottage. Auction ends Saturday, November 30.

Billy Bragg writes: "I don't like to own guitars that don't get played, so I've decided to put a few of mine up for sale over the coming weeks. They're not classic guitars in the collecting sense - none of them are Fenders or Gibsons - but they've made a contribution to my work on stage or in the studio in the past 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This beautiful Epiphone Olympic Masterbilt was made in 2016, a semi-acoustic archtop based on instruments that the company made 70 years ago. It sounds lovely unplugged, but it also has an up-to-date Shadow NanoFlex HD under-saddle pickup and an eSonic HD preamp and stealthily concealed volume and tone controls in the lower F-hole. A combination jack socket/battery compartment is tucked under the tailpiece hinge.

Billy Bragg - Shine A Light tour with Joe Henry in 2016-2017

"I used it extensively on the Shine A Light tour with Joe Henry in 2016-2017."

The successful bidder will need to collect the guitar from Billy Bragg - surely a bonus thrill for any fan.

The proceeds from this sale will be donated to the Blake Cottage Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Blake's Cottage, in the village of Felpham on the West Sussex coast, is one of the most important buildings in English literary history, but this key part of our national heritage is in real danger of being lost forever.

The poet, writer, artist, printer and visionary William Blake lived here, with his wife Catherine, when he wrote the poem that provides the words for the much-loved anthem Jerusalem. The Trust are currently seeking funds to replace the thatched roof and restore the structural integrity of the building.

You can bid here - Auction ends Saturday, November 30