Billy’s Motorcycles raises staggering £1300 for Friends of Chichester Hospitals

Pulborough based Billy’s Motorcycles raised a staggering £1300 for Friends of Chichester Hospitals at their end of season BBQ. This money will go towards funding vital equipment and services for patients and staff at St Richards and local mental health services.

Charlie Sheppard, co-owner of Billy’s Motorcycles, said “We chose Friends of Chichester Hospitals because of the fabulous dedication of the staff and the care they gave my wife and our very young baby a few months ago. We thought this would be a good way to show our appreciation of their valuable commitment and hard work.”

Richard Stephens, chair of Friends of Chichester Hospitals, commented “We are extremely grateful to Billy’s Motorcycles and all their customers for raising this money for us. Over 90% of our income is awarded directly to supporting local patients and staff and it is donations like this from Billy’s Motorcycles that enable us to continue to make a difference.”

If you would like to show your support for Friends of Chichester Hospitals so they can continue to provide funding for vital equipment and much more, you can organise your own fundraising event, make a donation or join the recently launched Friends of Chichester Hospitals lottery - each entry costs just £1 and you could win up to £25,000!

For more information on how you can help, please visit https://www.friendsofchichesterhospitals.org.uk/

For more information on Billy’s Motorcycles, visit https://www.billysmotorcycles.co.uk/