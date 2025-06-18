Bingo back in Hastings: Deluxe Bingo set to reopen with grand launch event

The venue, located at 2–6 Pelham Place, is returning with a refreshed interior, modern facilities, and a renewed focus on community entertainment.

Last night, Deluxe Bingo Hastings held an exclusive test night, inviting a small group of guests to trial the revamped venue ahead of the big launch. Designed to simulate a live event, the evening allowed the team to test internal systems, staff procedures, and technical equipment in a real-world setting.

Guests participated in a full-length bingo session, helping fine-tune everything from digital ticketing and audio announcements to hospitality and floor management.

Jeremy Godden, Director of Godden Gaming Organisation, said:

“Tonight was a huge milestone for us – the first full test of our systems with real players in the room.

"Seeing everything come together and the energy from everyone playing bingo for the first time at Deluxe was incredible.

"We can’t wait to officially open our doors this Saturday.”

Feedback from the test night was overwhelmingly positive, with guests praising the improved acoustics, welcoming staff, and modern layout that still respects the building’s historic charm. The event also highlighted minor adjustments to be made before opening day.

You can see a walk-through of the refurbished venue here: https://www.tiktok.com/@deluxebingo/video/7517188662275149078

A New Chapter for a Historic Venue

Originally built in 1820 as part of the Pelham Place development, the building has served many purposes, including as a cinema and music hall. In 1969, it was purchased by entrepreneur Harry Symonds and transformed into a bingo and amusement venue. Over the decades, Deluxe Bingo became a treasured part of Hastings' cultural life.

The venue closed in February 2023 after over 40 years in operation. Now, following a major renovation by the Godden Gaming Organisation, it returns with new seating, enhanced accessibility, improved lighting, and state-of-the-art digital bingo systems - while preserving key historical features.

Ileana Danescu, General Manager of Deluxe Bingo Hastings, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of the work that’s gone into bringing Deluxe Bingo back to life.

"Our team is the heartbeat of the venue, and we’re excited to welcome both familiar faces and new visitors.”

Reopening Day Plans

The grand opening will feature two bingo sessions with live entertainment. A brass band will perform between games, and members of Renaissance Faire UK will be in costume to welcome guests and hand out flyers.

Saturday 21 June 2025 Schedule

Afternoon Session

Doors open: 11:00 am

Bingo: 12:00 pm to 3:15 pm

Evening Session

Doors open: 5:00 pm

Bingo: 6:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Entry is limited to guests aged 18 and over. All attendees must be registered members and show a valid membership card, available online or at the venue.

Opening Day Prices:

Bronze Electronic – £25 (12 electronic tickets)

Silver Electronic – £48 (24 electronic tickets)

Gold Electronic – £68 (36 electronic tickets)

Platinum Electronic – £90 (48 electronic tickets)

Paper Package – £25 (6 traditional paper tickets)

Looking Ahead

As part of its relaunch, Deluxe Bingo has pledged to support a local charity or community group over the next year. Further details will be announced soon, as organisers aim to make community engagement a lasting priority.

The reopening is part of wider efforts to revitalise Hastings’ seafront and expand local entertainment options. With a central location, long-standing community ties, and updated facilities, Deluxe Bingo is ready to welcome back loyal patrons - and introduce bingo to a new generation.

Doors open to the public from 11:00 am on Saturday 21 June. Organisers are expecting a strong turnout and a day full of energy and connection - marking the revival of not just a venue, but a key piece of community spirit in Hastings.

Bookings can be made by calling 01424 614400 or emailing [email protected].

