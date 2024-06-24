Bishop Luffa School invites you to a special 60th Anniversary Service at Chichester Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bishop Luffa School celebrates its 60th Anniversary this academic year and we will be holding a special Thanksgiving Service at Chichester Cathedral on Saturday, June 29 at 3pm.

Everyone is welcome to the event, and it is an opportunity to hear from some of our former students who have gone on to do interesting things - we hope that you will find it really inspiring.

Baroness Helena Morrissey, Dr Josephine Kwahil, Ugbana Oyet and David Huse MBE, will be giving talks and readings. We will look back at the school’s 60 years with past and present staff and students, and those who have special links with the school.

We hope that lots of former students will be able to join us for this special occasion. We are asking our guests to wear something in one of the school colours, so either burgundy or gold. If you came to the school or had children here, you might prefer to wear something in your House colours.

After the service our Parents and Friends Association will be hosting a ‘Vintage Cream Tea’ at school. There will also be the opportunity to have a tour of the school, led by some of our current staff and students. Parking is available at school for all of our guests.