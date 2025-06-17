Bishop of Chichester appoints two new Honorary Canons

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, has appointed 2 new Honorary Canons of Chichester Cathedral in recognition of the contribution that they make to the apostolic life of the Diocese.

The new Canons will be installed at a special service in the Cathedral in the autumn, when family members, friends and parishioners will be able to join them on the day.

Each is given a designated stall which is theirs to occupy for the duration of their canonry.

The new Canons are:

Reverend Emma Ham-Riche and Reverend Fr Robert Norbury

The Revd Emma Ham-Riche isto take the Stall of the Prebendary of Thorney

The Bishop said:

"Emma has been formed in a range of parishes in the Diocese. She has been resolute in her sense of vocation to ordained ministry and shown confidence in that vocation, together with generosity of spirit in forming trust and friendship with the diverse viewpoints that characterise the Church of England. A common thread emerges from this diversity, which is respect for her integrity and faith."

The Revd Robert Norbury is to take the Stall of the Prebendary of Hova Ecclesia

The Bishop added:

"Robert has been content to work behind the scenes as a wise and reliable counsellor in the discernment of vocations, especially to ordained ministry. His wisdom is drawn from parochial ministry in a range of contexts, from a prayerful knowledge of self, and from a love of life that is an important mark of the practice of Christian faith. He will bring these gifts to the life of the College of Canons, as a reminder of the joy of baptism, our first vocation."

The installations will take place at the Cathedral in the context of Evensong on Sunday, 28 September at 3 pm.

Revd Emma Ham-Riche is Priest in Charge of St John the Evangelist, Preston, Brighton and Rural Dean for Brighton. She was also recently appointed as Associate Archdeacon for Diversity and Inclusion.

Fr Robert Norbury is Senior Liturgical Chaplain to the Bishop of Chichester and Deputy Diocesan Director of Vocations.