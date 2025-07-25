Bishop of Chichester celebrates St James celebrations in Bodiam
This includes St James, Ewhurst Green, in the wider parish of Bodiam. The will be joined on Sunday by the Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, who will lead the service.
Worshippers who usually attend St Mark's Staplecross and St Giles Bodiam are joining in the Patronal celebrations.
St James was one of Jesus's closest disciples and is best known internationally because of his shrine at Santiago de Compostella where hundreds of thousands of pilgrims visit every year.
There are huge celebrations taking place there this weekend as people from all over the world gather.
Many other parishes dedicated to St James will also be celebrating this weekend.