Bishop of Chichester celebrates St James celebrations in Bodiam

By Rob Marshall
Contributor
Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:50 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 11:52 BST
Today is the Feast of St James the Apostle and churches and other institutions which bear his name will be celebrating.

This includes St James, Ewhurst Green, in the wider parish of Bodiam. The will be joined on Sunday by the Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, who will lead the service.

Worshippers who usually attend St Mark's Staplecross and St Giles Bodiam are joining in the Patronal celebrations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St James was one of Jesus's closest disciples and is best known internationally because of his shrine at Santiago de Compostella where hundreds of thousands of pilgrims visit every year.

There are huge celebrations taking place there this weekend as people from all over the world gather.

Many other parishes dedicated to St James will also be celebrating this weekend.

Related topics:Jesus
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice