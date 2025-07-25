Bishop of Chichester celebrates St James celebrations in Bodiam

Today is the Feast of St James the Apostle and churches and other institutions which bear his name will be celebrating.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes St James, Ewhurst Green, in the wider parish of Bodiam. The will be joined on Sunday by the Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, who will lead the service.

Worshippers who usually attend St Mark's Staplecross and St Giles Bodiam are joining in the Patronal celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St James was one of Jesus's closest disciples and is best known internationally because of his shrine at Santiago de Compostella where hundreds of thousands of pilgrims visit every year.

There are huge celebrations taking place there this weekend as people from all over the world gather.

Many other parishes dedicated to St James will also be celebrating this weekend.