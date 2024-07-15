Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bishop Tufnell's summer fayre brings the sun out of hiding

Felpham primary school Bishop Tufnell's PTA (Or Aka Pop) held thier annual summer fayre which this year with a colour run being its main attraction.

Rescheduled from a previous date due to our traditional summer weather of high winds and rain, the event, inspired by the traditional Indian festival, Diwali, the colour run has been a very popular event in schools and communities, really bringing together the fun of fitness and positivity.

In addition to the usual summer fayre regular set up the colour run was a big success and added, well, lots of colour to the event.

Colour run.

The event, which this year was proudly sponsored by Middleton sports club, saw students from all ages participate in a standard 200 metre race only to be doused in foam, allergy free paint,chalk, water and more. Even some parents joined in too. As the sun shone and the music pumped,

The fayre had a beautiful but slimy which saw the gunging of the schools headmaster, Mr N. Sharp and Deputy head Miss L. Type which the 375 school students enjoyed to no end. An array of Tombolas and refreshment stalls were on offer as well as local vendors displaying crafts and other local produce from the area also set themselves up.

Participants were presented with a medal and a certificate congratulating them on their efforts. The afternoon's events were concluded with a big prize raffle with top prizes from Bayliffs court as well as prizes donated from other local businesses such as Middleton sports club, Arun leisure, Whitlocks and many more.