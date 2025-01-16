Bishop welcomes focus on unity as anniversaries observed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bishop of Horsham, The Right Reverend Ruth Bushyager, has welcomed plans for next week's Week of Prayer for Christian Unity as the Diocese of Chichester continues to celebrate 2025 as the Year of Faith.

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is traditionally observed nationally from the 18th to the 25th of January.

Bishop Bushyager said today: "This Year's Week of Prayer for Christian Unity comes as we continue to celebrate the Year of Faith - the 950 years since the founding of the diocese at Chichester.

She added: "All our celebrations are also set within the anniversary of 1700 years since the Council of Nicea, which gave the global Christian church her creed. We join in unity with many other denominations in services of prayer and fellowship, giving thanks for the glorious gospel that unites all Christians through time and space."

All Saints Church in Crawley Down prayed for the diocese and cathedral's 950 anniversary during a special event on Tuesday evening.

Churches work together across denominational boundaries in various ways in communities around Sussex.

During Lent, churches often get together ecumenically to discuss what they have in common through faith.

To mark next week there will be special services and events across the Diocese, an example of which is here from Horsham Churches Together. horshamct.org.uk/