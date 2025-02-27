Bishops’ rings and croziers: symbols of power and faith at Chichester Cathedral

Chichester950 is a year-long celebration of Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary. At the heart of the celebrations is a major exhibition: Religion, Rebellion & Reformation. Running until 15th November 2025, this compelling exhibition explores the rich history of faith in Sussex over the past nine centuries. With so much to discover, each month, the Cathedral will highlight a fascinating artefact or theme from the exhibition, delving even deeper into their fascinating past.

For the first instalment of the series, we take a look at the history behind the circa 12th and 13th century Bishops’ rings and croziers on display in the exhibition. The treasures stand out as powerful symbols of episcopal authority and had deep personal significance to the wearer. These artefacts, worn and wielded by medieval bishops, offer a tangible link to the past and the beliefs held by those living in the period.

Rings of authority

Bishops' rings were more than decorative jewellery; they signified the spiritual and temporal authority of their wearer. These rings were worn daily and, in many cases, were buried with the bishops upon their death. Medieval bishops often wore their rings on their thumbs rather than their ring fingers - a fashion that partly explains their large size.

A 12th-century example of a crozier.

In this exhibition, three bishops’ rings are displayed, each unique in its craftsmanship and symbolism. One, crafted from gold and amber, is believed to have belonged to Seffrid II, Bishop of Chichester in the late 12th century. Seffrid II was instrumental in rebuilding Chichester Cathedral after a fire in 1187, dedicating the new building in 1199.

The other two rings, from the late 12th to early 13th centuries, feature sapphires - a gemstone frequently chosen by bishops to represent heaven. Each ring, though once a personal possession, now tells a broader story about the office of bishop and the enduring traditions of the Church.

To this day, bishops continue to choose an episcopal ring upon their consecration, a tradition that links them to their predecessors. The Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester, wears a silver ring, which is a modern reflection of this long-standing custom.

The bishops’ crozier

Circa 12th and 13th century Bishops’ rings on display.

The crozier, a hooked staff carried by a bishop as a symbol of pastoral office, is a striking emblem of a bishop’s role as the shepherd of his flock. Religion, Rebellion & Reformation features two croziers, one of which is a particularly rare 12th-century example carved from jet.

Like the rings, croziers were deeply personal objects. Bishops were traditionally buried with their staffs, a practice that underscores the continuity between their earthly role and their hoped-for place in heaven. Their serpent-like design also represents the bishop’s authority in fighting evil. This piece of living history, last held by a bishop centuries ago, is a tangible relic of devotion and leadership in the medieval Church.

For visitors to the exhibition, these objects offer a glimpse into the lives of those who shaped the Cathedral’s history. While they were symbols of power and authority, they were also personal treasures - selected, worn and ultimately taken to the grave. As we explore their legacy, we are reminded that history is not only recorded in books but held in the hands of those who lived it.

Religion, Rebellion & Reformation is free to visit, with a suggested donation of £5 per person. The Cathedral is open from Monday – Saturday 9.00am – 5.00pm and on Sunday from 12.30pm – 2.30pm. The exhibition ends on Saturday 15th November.

Plan your visit here - https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/chichester950-religion-rebellion-reformation