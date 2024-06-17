Bishopstone Station rejuvenation project continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning Friends of Bishopstone Station have been, and still are restoring the unique Grade 2 listed Art Deco station building.

They have created a vibrant and well loved community hub in the Old Parcel room within the building, whilst also increasing biodiversity with the stations existing garden.

Fobs are a group of local residents who value and cherish our historic station and are steadily revitalising the whole site.

Now with the support of Network Rail, advice from ecologists and horticulturalists, Fobs will be able to gain access and revitalise the neglected north side platform area.

Restoration of Bishopstone Station Building.

This biodiverse garden will be part of our effort to enhance, encourage and even introduce pollinators with a wide range of planting.

Barbara Mine, Chair and founder member of Friends of Bishopstone Station CIC, said: "Our enthusiastic gardening team are just waiting to be able to unlock the gate and create an environmentally friendly garden with a feature pergola recreating the lost platform building.

"We want users and train passengers alike to have something more pleasing to the eye as they pass through this historical south downs line working station.

"Bishopstone Station with its magnificent new signage and the only station building in the country with gun emplacements, has become a tourist destination, with visitors coming from far and wide to visit it on their way to Bishopstone Church and the Tide Mills old village.

"They call it "The Bishopstone Triangle."

"So many train station platforms now have the most amazing gardens and structural features. mostly maintained by by people like us : "Community Rail Volunteers".

£FOBS now need to raise funds to develop and make safe the new garden and have set up a Crowdfunder page."