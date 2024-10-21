Black Cat Day Halloween Fair in Hailsham
Hailsham branch of Cats Protection has its Black Cat Day Fair at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham this Sunday from 12noon to 3pm. Fancy Dress welcome.
Hot food, tea and coffee will be served alongside crafts, merchandise, tombola, raffle, cakes and autumn plants stall.
Admission is 50p or free with a donation of cat food. Sorry, no dogs allowed at the centre.
Visit the Shelter at 63 Marshfoot Lane, BN27 2RB where you will be able to go and see the cats and any kittens waiting for their forever homes.