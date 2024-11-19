Blackboys habitat protected - promise of species rich grassland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

'A stunning mosaic of species-rich grassland, lowland meadows, mixed scrub, woodland, and ponds' is promised for Blackboys.

It comes under the terms of a legal land agreement to create Blackboys Habitat Bank for nature recovery site to provide homes for declining species. It is one of 17 BNG sites from the Environment Bank's larger national network covering 1,100 acres secured under conservation covenants. And there are more in the pipeline, providing wildlife sites that can be bought by would-be developers to balance the ecology in the areas where they build.

The Blackboys Habitat Bank lies across 40-acres of land in rural East Sussex, where the existing sheep-grazed pasture fields will provide habitats for a range of notable and declining species, including hedgehogs, serotine bats, great crested newts, and hazel dormice.

The Habitat Bank aims to connect existing parcels of ancient woodland within the surrounding area. The site has multiple rights of way and local people can visit and see the habitats develop over the coming decade. They can also observe notable and protected wildlife species they grow in abundance. These could include white admiral, grass snake and bullfinch.

Creating woodland is one of the key opportunities identified in the High Weald National Character Area which houses the Habitat Bank. Organisers The Environment Bank say that by connecting these ancient woodland parcels at Browning Wood – an area listed in the Ancient Woodland Inventory – better ecological connectivity is created on a much broader scale.

This creates natural stepping stones for key species to travel and bred. After thoroughly assessing the site, Environment Bank is generation a range of biodiversity units to provide an effective local off-site solution for developers within the Wealden District Council local planning authority area. They are ready to buy now, subject to availability. It's one of 17 BNG sites from its national network of 27 created and managed by Environment Bank in partnership with rural landowners. They will more than double the number of sites on the national register. BNG contributes to national biodiversity objectives and also offers landowners a way to diversify income streams, enhance their natural landscapes, and build business resilience for their farms.

Catherine Spitzer, CEO, Environment Bank said: “Working alongside local farmers and landowners, Environment Bank has 27 Habitat Banks already live, generating over 4,000 Biodiversity Units. Securing legal agreements for these sites is the final step in unlocking the supply of Biodiversity Units. With developers required to ensure their projects benefit nature overall, this marks a significant milestone inthe implementation phase. Now with supply unlocked, we can meet growing demand. This is a really positive step in helping this fledgling market thrive.”

Environment Bank enables the delivery of this legislation by providing developers with Biodiversity Units from their dedicated BNG Habitat Banks, which are fully forward-funded over 30 years. Landowners can now secure a reliable source of additional income by establishing Habitat Banks and generating these Biodiversity Units on their land.After achieving the revenue target for a Habitat Bank, any additional revenue generated will be shared equally between the landowner and Environment Bank.