Blake Cottage awarded nearly £250K for vital repairs and development of Blake charity

The Blake Cottage Trust has been awarded a £243,954 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to support essential conservation and planning efforts for Blake’s Cottage, in Felpham, the historic Sussex home of visionary poet and artist William Blake.

This crucial funding will enable the Trust to undertake three key objectives:

Conservation of the Roof, Thatch, and Timbering – Ensuring the structural integrity of the cottage by preserving and restoring its historic roofing materials and timber framework. Stabilisation of Wall Tops and Chimneys – Addressing urgent structural concerns to make the cottage safe for future generations. Engagement with Communities, Partners, and Stakeholders – Continuing to develop a long-term, viable plan for the future of Blake’s Cottage as a site of cultural and historical significance.

Doug Nicholls, Chair of the Blake Cottage Trust, welcomed the grant, stating:

“This generous grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund is a vital first step in securing the future of Blake’s Cottage. It allows us to undertake essential conservation work and ensure the structural safety of this unique historic building. However, this is just the beginning of our journey. Our long-term vision is to create a vibrant centre that informs, inspires, and celebrates the extraordinary legacy of William and Catherine Blake. We invite all those who cherish Blake’s work to join us in shaping an enduring future for this special place.”

William and Catherine Blake lived in the cottage for three years at the start of the nineteenth century, a period that profoundly influenced his poetic and artistic work, including Milton: A Poem and inspired the iconic words, ‘And did those feet in ancient time’, later set to music as Jerusalem. Preserving the cottage will ensure that Blake’s legacy remains accessible and inspirational to future generations.

The grant marks an important milestone for the Blake Cottage Trust as it continues to develop a comprehensive conservation strategy. Alongside vital restoration work, the Trust remains committed to engaging the public in Blake’s legacy, fostering educational initiatives, and creating opportunities for community involvement.