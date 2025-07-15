Blazing good weather and an elegant show at Fairwarp

Fairwarp sits in an idyllic setting in the middle of the Ashdown Forest, cleverly hidden away between the main A22 road to East Grinstead and the A26 to Crowborough. Local pub, The Forester's Arms, presides over a true village green surrounded by dense woodland. Once known as Fayre Wharp, there are significant Roman connections in the area including a preserved section of a Roman Road (part of Ermine Street) built around 100AD and a site of ironworking at Oldlands Farm.

Hardy souls turned up in their hundreds to celebrate last Saturday's fete, splat the rat, sample locally crafted wines and even learn how to line-dance. The Steps Dance Club holds classes for all levels of dance in Barcombe, Ringmer, Lewes and Uckfield. So on Saturday, Chester donned his cowboy hat to call out the moves and soon had three lines of dancers stepping out in unison. 'It's easy once you know how' he said and they all, (well most,) agreed.

In view of the intense heat, the fun dog show was cancelled but everything else in the programme went ahead as promised. A popular stall was run by Tom Dewhurst and his dad, Robert who founded Winklehurst Vineyard, a few hundred yards from the centre of the village. Wines, including a new, organic Sussex Rose, are created from organically produced grapes. The vineyard was planted in 2020 and vines have been tended by hand since then, with a first harvest in 2023 producing (what enthusiasts say) was a 'clean, crisp and fragrant still white wine.'

There were plenty of other places to sample food and drink including the Foresters Arms pub with its outside tables, a burger and hot dog stand, Secret Suppers Chicken Fajitas, Krishna Catering Indian Food, Cancer Research's tea. coffee and cake stand and an ice cream van (particularly popular.)

Fun and games for children (and some youthful adults) could be found in a corner of the green. There was a play area complete with bouncy castle, splat the rat, a frog game, coconut shy and duck hoopla (tougher than it first appeared.) In the arts and crafts section, young would-be Grayson Perrys were gently taught how to mould clay on the potter's wheel - with outstanding success.

Visitors hoping to seek out an unusual gift were amply supplied thanks to Janet Whitehead's pet artwork, Helen Carew's jewellery and Gerry Ford's handmade bags and gifts. Samantha Butcher took several orders for her paintings and cards while Patricia Buchanan's Harris Tweed bags reminded us that autumn, and the cosiness of warm wool, will soon be with us.

Bee-related items seem to be an essential component of local village fetes and excellent quality beeswax products, as well as honey, were provided by Little Bees Larder.

Fairwarp WI caused a stir with their Bra Pong stall where competitors had to land a ping pong ball into the cups of a series of exotic-looking bras.

An astonishing array of young and mature plants were on sale, all grown from seed or cutting, by members of Fairwarp Church's flower guild, proving the ability to grow flowers is as essential as the skill to display them. A Grand Draw with nine substantial prizes helped Nancy Jackson raise an impressive sum for the community including protecting and managing the village green.

Visitors lingered, dipping into the tea tent or sheltering under canvas for a brief respite before venturing into the sunshine again. Queues formed when Angela Nyman ran 15 minute sessions of chair yoga offering a welcome opportunity to sit comfortably.

The fun didn't wind down until just before 4pm when prizes were given for the Grand Draw and the award for 'Best in Show' for arts and crafts was announced.

Fairwarp seems blessed with continuous sunshine as previous village fetes have demonstrated. And 2025 looks set to beat them all with blazingly good weather, an elegant show, substantial turnout and more money raised for vital community projects than ever before.

