Blessing of the boats celebrates 'special community of Lancing'

The people of Lancing took advantage of the fantastic weather and turned out in great number to take part in Lancing’s annual service of “Blessing the Boats” on Sunday 13 July.

St Michael and All Angels Church in Lancing have been organising the service for over thirty years. Originally an event that celebrated the historic Lancing fishing community, the service now recognises the different leisure pursuits which involve the sea and the Lancing community.

Items blessed during the service included boats from 3rd/5th Lancing Sea Scouts, a kayak from Matthew Ayling, fishing rods from Andrew Parkinson and Steve Gates, and two children’s body boards. Each boat was sprinkled with Holy Water and a short prayer said for the safety of its users. The boat which is permanently moored on Lancing’s seafront and used as a flower display was also blessed.

As St Michael’s Church is currently without a Vicar, the service was conducted by Father Ben Scott, Assistant Curate at the church. The hymns were accompanied by Lancing Brass. Councillor Carol Albury gave the reading from the Gospel of Mark about Jesus calming the storm. The guest preacher was Father Jake Pass, Chaplain: Royal Navy Reserve and former Port Chaplain for the Mission to Seafarers.

Prayers at Blessing the Boats

Father Ben Scott said: “We were blessed with good weather for another opportunity to give thanks for our location and to celebrate our special community. It was good to have such a range of craft and items to bless that symbolise the different ways that people in Lancing use the sea”.