Blind basset hound with Dogs Trust Shoreham hoping to sniff out her forever home

Margot, a sweet seven-year-old Basset Hound, is looking for a special forever home. She is blind and has had both eyes removed due to Glaucoma. While she may not be able to see, it has not stopped her from finding her way into many hearts at the rehoming centre.

Margot came into Dogs Trust Shoreham's care on 23rd May 2025, after her previous owners made the difficult decision to give her up. They felt unable to provide the additional support she needed, and wanted a better quality of life for her.

Since losing her sight, Margot has found being left alone quite tricky, and it became clear that she would benefit from having a human companion around often to keep her company. Thankfully, since arriving in her temporary foster home, Margot has blossomed. Despite her lack of sight, she has quickly adapted to her surroundings and surprised everyone with how quickly she has learned the layout of her new environment. Her foster carers say she takes everything in her stride, and that nothing seems to phase her.

Michaela Wells, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham says, “Margot is truly inspirational. She might be blind, but she doesn’t let that hold her back. She’s gentle, affectionate, and has a beautiful soul. She deserves a calm, loving home where she can feel secure and adored. We're patiently waiting for her ideal adopters to walk through our doors.”

Margot is looking for a multi-person household where someone is often around, as she thrives on human company. She could happily live with another calm dog who respects her space, but would not be suited to a home with a cat. She would be happy around children of secondary school age or older, provided they understand her needs. She prefers quiet walks in areas away from loud noises and hustle and bustle. A home with a consistent layout and minimal obstacles would be ideal, helping her feel confident and safe as she navigates using her other senses.

If you think you could offer Margot the loving, peaceful home she’s dreaming of, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham for more information.