Blind Veterans UK Rustington Centre of Wellbeing 1st Birthday Fete and Open Day raises over £4,500

The Rustington community braved the rain and came out in numbers for the 1st birthday Fete and Open Day last Saturday (7th September) at the Blind Veterans UK Rustington Centre of Wellbeing to help raise in excess of an incredible £4,500

The fete was opened by Centre Manager Lesley Garven and visiting “St Dunstaner” blind veteran Geoffrey. Despite light rain starting just proceedings got underway, enthusiastic and curious members from the Rustington community soon filled the gardens, browsed the stalls and signed up for short tours inside the Centre.

The most popular stalls were tombola, the bottle stall, cakes and volunteer Judy’s chutney, and the raffle. The sausage sizzle, donated by the Butcher and Deli in Rustington was also very popular and sold out long before the end of the fete. Blind veterans and those attending the fete also enjoyed entertainment by the talented Kit Bradshaw and a performance by Rustington Choir, luckily singing during a break in the rain.

The Fete and Open Day was the culmination of months of planning, led by Centre Community Engagement Co-ordinator and Fete Organiser, Tammy Fleming. She was thrilled by the response from the Rustington Community:

The Blind Veterans UK Human Fruit Machine

“The support of the local business and community who have come forward with donations and vouchers for our fundraising activities has been absolutely amazing. Thank you all very much. Your generosity and support really has been incredible. It has made a direct contribution to the success of the fete, and this amazing amount of money raised.

We rely on fundraising to support for our blind veterans that live and visit our Centre, so the success of these fundraising events are so important for us.

Unfortunately, due to the inclement weather, access into the fete and a number of programmed activities were adjusted at a late stage. We thank everyone – volunteers and members of the public - for their patience with this, and for still coming out to support us. You have all been amazing.”

Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans across the country but knows there are many thousands more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.

Cakes and volunteer Judy's chutney stall

If you are part of a group or organisation that would like to support the Rustington Centre of Wellbeing and the wider work of Blind Veterans UK, please contact [email protected] or visit blindveterans.org.uk/support.

If you, or someone you know, served in the Armed Forces, including National Service, and are now struggling with sight loss, then please get in touch. Call 0800 389 7979 or visit: blindveterans.org.uk/gethelp