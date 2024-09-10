Block Management Company hosts charity fundraiser with local bowls club

By Lynne Maguire-Wheatley
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2024, 15:36 BST
Eastbourne-based Property Management company, Fitch Taylor Johnson, joined forces with Eastbourne Bowling Club on Sunday, September 8, for a three-game tournament in aid of local charity The JPK Sussex Project.

A total of 72 bowlers took to the rinks at The Saffrons for a friendly competition complete with BBQ lunch. Despite the weather, the tournament went ahead with the winning team being awarded the 'FTJ Annual Charity Cup.'

Through the sale of raffle tickets and donations for refreshments, a total of £730 was raised for the charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jill Parker MBE is the Chair to the Trustees at the JPK Project and was present to receive the donations raised.

FTJ Charity Cup Winners.placeholder image
FTJ Charity Cup Winners.

The event was organised by the committee of Eastbourne Bowling Club and Lynne Maguire-Wheatley, the Senior Executive of FTJ.

The FTJ Cup is now safely locked away inside the club's trophy cabinet until the event returns again next year. Despite the weather taking a turn for the worst in the afternoon, the event was a great success.

To learn more about The JPK Project visit: thejpksussexproject.com

To learn more about Fitch Taylor Johnson visit: ftjresidential.com

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice