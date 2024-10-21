Blooming marvellous display set to brighten Polegate next Spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vibrant splash of colour is in store for Polegate, as the Town Council embarks on an ambitious planting scheme to bring a spectacular springtime displays to the community.

Over the weekend, 1,000 giant yellow crocus bulbs were planted along the banks of the recreation ground on Wannock Road, promising a dazzling sight next season.

Leading the green-fingered effort, Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar was joined by Deputy Mayor Cllr Stephen Shing, alongside Councillors Malcolm Cunningham and Maggie Piper. The team worked together to plant the bulbs as part of a wider initiative to brighten the town.

Mayor Dunbar shared his enthusiasm, stating: "Saturday’s efforts mark the beginning of this year’s planting scheme. Over the coming weeks, an additional 2,000 bulbs will be planted to ensure a truly fantastic floral display next spring."

Cllr Shing added: "I’ve never seen crocus bulbs of this size before! I’m really looking forward to seeing them bloom and know our residents will enjoy the show of colour."

With the Town Council’s dedication, Polegate is set for a blooming marvellous transformation, giving the community something to look forward to in the Spring.