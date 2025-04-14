Blossoming together: How a village and its florist are building joy and unity
Founded in 2020 by Chrissy Thornton, Bud & Flower began as a floral wedding and events business. But when passersby started asking to buy flowers from her studio, Chrissy opened a retail shop in Kirdford, West Sussex. Since then, her eye-catching seasonal displays have become a beloved fixture of the village - with families often driving in juts to see them.
More than just floral artistry, Chrissy’s work is rooted in community care. This year, Bud & Flower has teamed up with the Plaistow & Kirdford School Association (PAKSA) to raise money for a new outdoor classroom at the school. Alongside the Easter tree, they’re hosting an Easter rabbit hunt around the village during Easter weekend - a fun-filled initiative to bring people together and support local education.
Mr King, Headteacher at Plaistow & Kirdford Primary, praised the project, saying: ”The generosity and community spirit shown by Bud & Flower is truly heartwarming. Seeing all of our children take part in this wonderful Easter project has been incredible. The Easter tree is not just a beautiful display, but a symbol of creativity, unity, and the strong connection we have as a village. We’re immensely grateful for the support in raising vital funds for our school - the new outdoor classroom will benefit pupils for years to come.
Chrissy’s dedication to giving back stems from her personal experience as a parent. Her son lives with severe complex medical conditions including autism, non- verbal communication, and global developmental delay. For him, flowers offer a sensory haven - with their colours, textures, and scents providing emotional comfort and joy.
”These displays aren’t just pretty to look at,” Chrissy shares. “They’re a form of emotional regulation - they help my son, and many others, to feel calm and grounded. It’s our belief that flowers can support mental well-being for everyone, particularly children and adults with complex needs.”
The Easter tree and its colourful egg display will be up until 22nd April. Bid & Flower warmly invites everyone to hop along, take in the blooms, and be part of something truly special - a village blooming with heart.