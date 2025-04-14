Blossoming together: How a village and its florist are building joy and unity

By Sally Matson
Contributor
Published 14th Apr 2025, 20:13 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 09:49 BST
A wave of community spirit has swept through Plaistow & Kirdford Primary School this Spring, as children eagerly took part in a heartwarming Easter project. Their mission? To decorate wooden eggs that will hang from the branches of a towering Easter tree - a magnificent 5 metre tall faux tree generously donated by local florist Bud & Flower. Crafted with care, the tree now stands proudly as a symbol of joy and unity in the heart of the village.

Founded in 2020 by Chrissy Thornton, Bud & Flower began as a floral wedding and events business. But when passersby started asking to buy flowers from her studio, Chrissy opened a retail shop in Kirdford, West Sussex. Since then, her eye-catching seasonal displays have become a beloved fixture of the village - with families often driving in juts to see them.

More than just floral artistry, Chrissy’s work is rooted in community care. This year, Bud & Flower has teamed up with the Plaistow & Kirdford School Association (PAKSA) to raise money for a new outdoor classroom at the school. Alongside the Easter tree, they’re hosting an Easter rabbit hunt around the village during Easter weekend - a fun-filled initiative to bring people together and support local education.

Mr King, Headteacher at Plaistow & Kirdford Primary, praised the project, saying: ”The generosity and community spirit shown by Bud & Flower is truly heartwarming. Seeing all of our children take part in this wonderful Easter project has been incredible. The Easter tree is not just a beautiful display, but a symbol of creativity, unity, and the strong connection we have as a village. We’re immensely grateful for the support in raising vital funds for our school - the new outdoor classroom will benefit pupils for years to come.

The beautiful Easter tree and display at Bud & Blossom florist in KitdfordThe beautiful Easter tree and display at Bud & Blossom florist in Kitdford
The beautiful Easter tree and display at Bud & Blossom florist in Kitdford

Chrissy’s dedication to giving back stems from her personal experience as a parent. Her son lives with severe complex medical conditions including autism, non- verbal communication, and global developmental delay. For him, flowers offer a sensory haven - with their colours, textures, and scents providing emotional comfort and joy.

”These displays aren’t just pretty to look at,” Chrissy shares. “They’re a form of emotional regulation - they help my son, and many others, to feel calm and grounded. It’s our belief that flowers can support mental well-being for everyone, particularly children and adults with complex needs.”

The Easter tree and its colourful egg display will be up until 22nd April. Bid & Flower warmly invites everyone to hop along, take in the blooms, and be part of something truly special - a village blooming with heart.

