Blue Light Breakfast Service at Chichester care home

Manor Barn Care Home in Fishbourne, Chichester are running an amazing pop in event.

Blue Light Breakfast: A Morning of Gratitude for Our Community Heroes.

Manor Barn Care Home is proud to extend a heartfelt invitation to all community first responders for a special morning of appreciation. On Tuesday, 10th June, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. First responders are invited to stop by for a complimentary breakfast bag, a small token of thanks for the big role they play in keeping our community safe.

📍 Location: Manor Barn Care Home, PO20 7PE

Chichester Fire & Rescue Service always supporting us in all we do at Manor Barn

This “Blue Light Breakfast Service” is our way of showing gratitude to the dedicated individuals who serve tirelessly on the front lines, whether in an ambulance, car, or fire engine.

“We want to recognize the incredible commitment and bravery of our first responders,” says Andreea, Home Manager at Manor Barn Care Home. “Stop by and enjoy a delicious breakfast bag on the go as a thank you for keeping us safe every day.”

Whether you’re just coming off a night shift or heading into a new day of service, this breakfast is for you. Drop in, grab a bite, and feel the appreciation from your local community.

We look forward to welcoming you.

