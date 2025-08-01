Blue plaques unveiled as communities mark railway milestone at Lewes

The ‘blue plaques’ highlight people, places and even animals who have a connection to the development of the railways – 100 plaques show past links to train lines and a further 100 illustrate modern jobs to help recruit the next generation of railway staff.

Among the more famous names to feature are: Queen Victoria, railway engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel, crime writer Dame Agatha Christie, Vietnam’s first president Ho Chi Minh, Winne-the-Pooh author A.A. Milne and Bee Gees singer Robin Gibb.

There are also plenty of stories of lesser-known people from station staff and signallers to a wild west performer and WH Smith bookstall assistant.

The full list of names was disclosed at the Rail Fair 200 event organised by Southeast Communities Rail Partnership (SCRP) which connects communities to their railways on 10 Community Rail lines in East and West Sussex as well as parts of Surrey, Kent, Berkshire and south-west London.

The date of the event – 1.8.25 – was chosen to acknowledge 200 years of the modern railways since the Stockton & Darlington Railway opened in 1825.

Louis Rambaud, chief customer officer for Govia Thameslink Railway, and Joe Graham, business assurance director with Great Western Railway, turned round the final banner to reveal all 200 stories in the presence of representatives from train operators, Network Rail, SCRP, community groups and station volunteers

Mr Rambaud told the gathering: “Today is a great opportunity to come together to celebrate the 200 years of our railway. Thanks to the Southeast Communities Rail Partnership for organising this fantastic event.”

Mr Graham added: “At its very heart the railway is – and always has been – about people. It’s about people and it’s about communities, empowering people and connecting communities.”

Lewes mayor Cllr Emily Clarke, deputy mayor Cllr Nicky Blackwell and Seaford town crier Peter White officially opened the Rail Fair. The Master of Ceremonies was former BBC and ITV broadcaster and rail enthusiast Nicholas Owen.

Tim Barkley, chair of SCRP, said: “It was great to see how popular the event was. There was a wide range of stalls from partners, community groups and supporters.”

The full list of 100 historic ‘blue plaques’ can be viewed at: https://www.southeastcrp.org/railway-200/blue-plaques/

