Bognor-based charity is supporting Mental Health Awareness Week

The Mental Health Foundation’s Mental Health Awareness Week takes place from 12th to 18th May 2025, and 4Sight Vision Support (4SVS) will be getting behind the initiative, highlighting the type of support it can provide in the event of a sight loss diagnosis. This can have a devastating effect not only physically, but mentally, triggering anxiety and concerns about future isolation and independence. In fact, losing one’s sight has been described by those it affects as being initially as devastating as “Losing someone”.

This year the theme of Mental Health Awareness Week is 'Community': being part of a safe, positive community is vital for our mental health and wellbeing. We thrive when we have strong connections with other people and supportive communities that remind us we are not alone. In the event of sight loss, 4SVS can help provide that support and positivity.

Everyone reacts differently to a new sight loss diagnosis – feelings of shock, denial, anger, fear, sadness, depression and loss, or a combination of these feelings are natural, with worries and upset about how to cope about the changes you are facing. 4SVS can provide emotional support during this period of adjustment, its holistic one to one approach will help explore and understand the most common feelings to help cope with sight loss. In addition, it can provide practical support, advising on accessible technology, education, employment, obtaining financial assistance, social activities, peer support and more.

To find out more about how 4Sight Vision Support can provide support to someone diagnosed with sight loss, and their friends and family, call 01243 828 555 or email [email protected] For further details about Mental Health Awareness Week visit www.mentalhealth.org.uk Please contact 4SVS if you’d also like to find out more about their social and walking groups in your locality.