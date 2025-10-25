Bognor community surprises Grandads Front Room founder with 10-year celebration

The event was opened by Bognor’s Town Crier, Jane Smith, who reflected on the impact of Danny’s work over the past decade: “About 10 years ago, on 28 October 2015, Danny Dawes had the idea of setting up a community support shop inspired by his grandad. Since then, Danny has been the driving force behind Grandads Front Room, supporting those in crisis, from families escaping domestic abuse to people facing homelessness or sudden financial hardship. His hard work, all as a volunteer, has made Grandads Front Room a lifeline for hundreds of people, and we are marking this milestone with a heartfelt community thank you.”

The speech was followed by a rousing chorus of “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow” and demands for a speech by Danny. He said:

“I didn’t realise it was 10 years ago. You just do it because it needs doing. And if it wasn’t for you lot, we wouldn’t be able to do it. It’s the community looking after the community. What really makes me smile is seeing the Mayor of Bognor and the Mayor of Littlehampton standing together: it shows that if we all work together, we can make a difference. But it’s you lot, these lot, that make the difference. I just started the engine, you lot drive it.”

During the celebration, Danny was presented with a card signed by members of the community, a cake, and a personal letter from MP Alison Griffiths, congratulating him on a decade of service, which read: “You have supported countless individuals and families in crisis, offering not just practical help, but dignity, kindness and hope. Your tireless work has made Grandads Front Room a lifeline for so many. But your influence goes far beyond the walls of the shop. You have built a community, inspired others to act, and shown what’s possible when someone leads with heart and purpose. You are a true asset to Bognor Regis, and you should be so proud as you celebrate your achievements.”

Grandads Front Room CIC continues to be a vital hub of support for the people of Bognor Regis and surrounding villages, providing food, furniture, and emergency assistance to those in need, all powered by dedicated volunteers called "Grandadders" after Danny's grandad.

1 . Contributed L to R: Mayor of Littlehampton Alan Butcher, Volunteer Director of GFR Heather Robbins, Mayor of Bognor Regis Gill Yeates, Founding Director of GFR Danny Dawes, Volunteer Director of GFR Eve Hunter, Town Crier Jane Smith, Volunteer Director of GFR Stevie Jones Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Danny received a card full of messages of congratulations and thanks Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Danny received a card full of messages of congratulations and thanks Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Danny had no idea there was a surprise party to celebrate his 10-year anniversary for Grandads Front Room Photo: Submitted