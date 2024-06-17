Bognor dentist takes on NHS patients
and live on Freeview channel 276
Search the NHS website for a dentist in the area and you find a list of dentists each with a grey box stating they are “not accepting new NHS dentists”.
Westmeads dental surgery in Aldwick is one of few dental practices accepting new NHS practices in the Bognor Regis and Chichester area.
Dentist and part-practice owner Abid Jaffer spoke of his worries about the future state of the nation’s teeth to Jess, the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for the new Chichester constituency, which includes Pagham and Bersted.
They discussed the appalling levels of poor oral care amongst young children in the area, the main source of hospital admissions for children, and the importance of restoring NHS dentistry for children and improving oral education.
“We will push for ending of dental deserts in areas like Bognor Regis and Chichester by introducing an emergency scheme to guarantee free NHS dental check-ups for children, young mothers and those on low incomes in an attempt to reduce dental related hospital admissions,” said Jess.
Other measures put forward in the Liberal Democrat’s manifesto include increasing dental training places, reforming the NHS dental contract, supervised tooth brushing in early education settings and removing VAT on children’s dental products.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.