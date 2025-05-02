Bognor hairstylist Lucia braves London Marathon challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Completing the London Marathon last Sunday was a gruelling challenge for local hairstylist, Lucia Jackson, but she crossed the line thrilled at having raised an amazing £5,689 for Macmillan Cancer Research.

It was the first marathon for Lucia from Bognor Regis who ran it in memory of her stepmother Angie who passed away due to cancer.

“The London Marathon has been on my list to complete before I am 30, it’s been a dream for a long time,” she said.

“I have always loved running but didn’t think I was capable of achieving such a distance.”

The Q Hair & Beauty team arrive in London to support Lucia.

Lucia has worked at Q Hair and Beauty in Chichester for 13 years and is now senior artistic director. She was overwhelmed by all the support and encouragement she received from both the salon’s team and clients.

“Six of the Q team came to support me with banners,” she said. “They saw me at two spots along the way and celebrated with me afterwards.

“It was my first charity event and the salon guests at Q Hair and Beauty made it possible with their extremely generous donations. The amount was absolutely overwhelming. It meant so much and the thought I was helping to fund cancer research kept me going.

“We lost my amazing stepmother at the end of 2021.

Lucia completed the London Marathon and received her medal!

“After her treatment and whilst she was recovering, she fell ill. We found out that unfortunately the cancer had spread to her brain and within a very short amount of time, we lost our Angie.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who supported my fundraising. Macmillan gives people with cancer everything they’ve got. If you’re diagnosed, your worries are Macmillan’s worries and they do whatever it takes.

“But without your help, Macmillan can’t support everyone who needs them.”

