Bognor health centre gains Sussex award for supporting people with learning disabilities to access health check

Maywood Health Care Centre in Bognor Regis has won a gold award for its work to encourage people with a learning disability to access annual health checks.

Living with a learning disability can often mean poorer physical and mental health. An annual health check can improve people’s health by proactively spotting problems earlier.

Dr Amy Dissanayake, West Sussex GP, NHS Sussex Deputy Chief Medical Officer, and National Specialty Advisor for NHS England said: “People with a learning disability can sometimes find it hard to know when they are unwell, or to tell someone about it. A health check once a year gives people time to talk about anything about their health or wellbeing that is worrying them and means they can get used to going to visit the doctor.

“Anyone age 14 and up with a learning disability is entitled to a free annual health check.”

The Sussex Thumbs Up scheme supports GP Practices to increase the number of people who receive an annual health check, make reasonable adjustments to support care, reduce health inequalities and prevent early deaths.

Maywood Health Care Centre secured the quality kite mark award, for excellence in various standards including accessibility, flexibility, support for carers, health passports and a lot more.

87 per cent of patients at Maywood Health Care Centre with a learning disability received an annual health check last year (April 2023 – March 2024).

Clare New, Lead Nurse at Maywood Health Centre, said: “We are thrilled to have our work recognised. It’s so important that we work closely with anyone caring for those with a learning disability, and the patient themselves, to encourage them to access this important annual health check.

“The changes we have made in our practice include offering longer appointments allowing them time to express themselves and looking at alternative ways of communication.”

Anyone aged 14 or over who's on their GP's Learning Disability Register can have a free annual health check once a year. You can ask to go on this register if you think you have a learning disability. It also helps doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff know what support is needed, including easy read information, longer appointments, and support with making decisions. These things are called reasonable adjustments. People on the learning disability register can get free flu and COVID-19 booster vaccines. If they have carers, they will be invited as well.

In the past year (April 2023 – March 2024) GP Practice teams in Sussex completed 7,865 annual health checks for people with a learning disability. That’s 76.2 per cent of people who are registered with a learning disability in Sussex (higher than the national target of 75 per cent).