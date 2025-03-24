Bognor insurance broker takes to the skies for cancer support charity

A well respected local commercial insurance broker is preparing to take fundraising to new heights—literally—by undertaking a sponsored wingwalk to raise vital funds for a national cancer support charity.

Ray Hagger who many in Bognor will know from Howden UK Insurance Brokers is braving the skies for a cause close to their heart and the companies charity for the year. The daredevil challenge will support Maggie’s a national charity that provides free, expert support to people living with cancer, as well as their families and friends. The charity operates 24 dedicated centres in NHS cancer hospitals across the UK, offering emotional, practical, and social support to those navigating the toughest of times.

“Like so many others, I’ve seen the devastating impact cancer can have, not only on patients but also on those around them,” said Ray Hagger. “The work this charity does is extraordinary—helping people cope, stay strong, and feel less alone. I wanted to do something big to help them continue their work, and wing walking certainly ticks that box!”

In addition to his work in the insurance sector, Ray Hagger is an active member of the local community, serving as Vice Chairman of the Bognor Regis Twinning Association and the representative for West Sussex of The British German Association.

The sponsored wing walk is scheduled for 24th April and Ray Hagger is calling on his clients, local businesses and residents to get behind the cause.

“I’d be hugely grateful for any support people can give—every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference. Together, we can help ensure no one faces cancer alone.”

To sponsor Ray Hagger and support the charity’s vital work, visit benevityapp.page.link/M7awpCY6erastQETA

Let’s get behind one of our own as he soars above the Sussex countryside for a cause that touches so many lives.