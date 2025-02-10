Bognor Regis apprentice helps Amazon announce 1,000 new UK apprenticeships

The company is recruiting for more than 40 different schemes; from data science and cyber security, to marketing and engineering. More than half of the roles are open to external candidates, combining paid work with classroom education. Roles include more than 500 higher-level apprenticeships for software development, automation engineering, and operations.

A Bognor Regis apprentice has helped Amazon announce that it is creating more than 1,000 new apprenticeships in the UK in 2025. The Amazon apprenticeship programme, recognised as one of the UK's top apprenticeship schemes by the Government’s Department for Education[1], will offer a wide range of opportunities across the country in Amazon businesses including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video, and Amazon Devices and Services.

Liam Shannon from Bognor Regis is currently taking part in the programme and is sharing his story to encourage others to consider an apprenticeship.

Liam lives in Bognor Regis and works at the Amazon delivery station in the town as an apprentice shift manager. Liam has worked at Amazon for a year and a half and joined the company on the Amazon Apprenticeship programme. Liam is currently studying a Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship and will graduate in 2027.

After finishing his A Levels, Liam took a gap year to try his hand at different roles before deciding on his future career path. One of the roles he applied for was a temporary position at the Amazon delivery station in Croydon.

He enjoyed the work and the opportunities a career at Amazon presented to him, so he explored different options within the company to progress his career. He learned about the Amazon Apprenticeship programme and applied for a degree apprenticeship. A few months later, he started his course and moved to Amazon in Bognor Regis to start his learning and training.

Liam explains what he’s enjoyed about his course so far. “I’m really enjoying the hands-on element of my apprenticeship,” he said. “I feel like the apprenticeship offers me a free role to work with many different people within Amazon, learning skills and picking up knowledge from them. I’ve been able to move around different departments and teams during my apprenticeship and that’s been valuable for me – letting me experience different roles to see which ones best suit my skills.”

What’s Liam’s highlight of his apprenticeship journey so far? “The team. A lot of what I’m learning is new to me, and sometimes that can be a struggle. There’s always someone to help me and show me things – the support I get from the team here is incredible. Everyone is passionate about what they do here and that really drives me on and excites me,” he said.

Liam talks about how his apprenticeship has helped grow his knowledge of Amazon. “I, like a lot of people, used to think that Amazon simply sends packages to customers. I’ve learned that there’s so much more to the business than that. We do obviously send packages to customers, but things like supply chain, logistics and metrics are subjects I’m learning more about now and Amazon is a leader in these fields. It’s so interesting to see how the company works from an operations perspective.”

Liam is sometimes asked by friends and Amazon colleagues about his apprenticeship and what his advice would be if they were thinking about apply for the programme. “I tell everyone to go for it,” he said. “You have an opportunity to get a degree, get hands-on training and you also have a job. It’s a no-brainer. Not only do you get to learn all the theory, you get to work with people who do the job you aspire to have one day. You’re learning from the best and I think it’s an unmissable opportunity – if you have the chance, go for it!”

As he works his way through his apprenticeship, what are Liam’s long-term career goals? “I want to progress here at Amazon. When I’ve graduated, I’d love to move up the ranks to a shift manager position, and then keep progressing from there. The apprenticeship will allow me to do that, but it’ll also open other doors for me to explore many roles at Amazon.”

"Apprenticeships have been a big focus for Amazon for over a decade, and we're excited to continue creating opportunities for people to start and grow their careers through the announcement of 1,000 new UK apprenticeships in 2025," added John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon. "The Amazon Apprenticeship programme is perfect for people of all ages who are either taking their first step on the career ladder, or for those who want to pursue a new path. This is one of the many ways we continue to create opportunities for people inside and outside Amazon to learn new skills and gain new qualifications."

Recruitment is now underway across more than 40 different programmes, including data science and cyber security, HR, marketing, engineering, health and safety, and warehouse operations. The majority of courses now also include generative AI training, and this year, Amazon is also launching new programmes including creative industries production, data centre operations, and facilities operations.

Since the launch of the Amazon Apprenticeship programme in 2013, Amazon has offered 7,000 apprenticeships in the UK. There are currently around 2,000 apprentices in the programme, making it one of the largest and broadest apprenticeship schemes in the UK. Since 2021, Amazon has committed £11 million supporting 650 small and medium-sized businesses, third sector organisations, and public sector bodies including the NHS with more than 1,000 apprenticeships. This is through the apprenticeship levy transfer scheme, across a wide range of schemes including adult care, data, dental nurses and broadcast production assistants.

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can also take advantage of the Amazon Supported Internship programme. Launched in 2021, the initiative combines classroom learning with practical work experience; helping interns develop essential skills in English, Maths, and CV writing, while gaining hands-on experience across three operational job functions.

Pay at Amazon starts from £13.50 or £14.50 per hour depending on location, equating to between £28,000 and £30,000 annually. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of a company pension plan.

Applications are now open for Amazon’s apprenticeship programme. For more information, visit: www.amazonapprenticeships.co.uk

