Bognor Regis dental team take on charity 10K run to support colleague
The group are thrilled to announce that their efforts raised over £2,000 for the charity.
Katie Cook, Practice Manager at mydentist Bognor Regis, opened up about her personal experience with cancer: “I was diagnosed with cancer in July last year, and after five months of chemotherapy am lucky enough to have received the all clear. I wanted to give something back to the charity that helps so many, and so did my team! Cancer has also touched several members of the team, through family members or close friends, which is why this cause is particularly important to all of us.”
When asked to recall her favourite moments from the day, Katie shared: “Crossing the finishing line and cheering everyone through was so memorable. Most people ran the 10K which was amazing. Even our children joined in, it was such an incredible day.”
Katie added: “The race wasn’t without its challenges, it was a very hot and sunny day, and the heat didn’t make it any easier. Running 10K only 5 months after cancer treatment was always going to be difficult, but I did it! The team were very supportive; we were cheering each other on as we caught sight of one another throughout the course of the race. We didn’t leave anyone behind.”
When asked how the team trained for the 10K challenge, Katie said: “We prepared by going for regular runs in our spare time, as well taking walks on our lunch breaks and even running after work. We are a close team anyway, but spending this time together has made us even closer.”
Katie concluded: “The team at Bognor Regis is amazing, but for them to spend their time and energy supporting something that has impacted me so personally, means so much. They were such an incredible support unit while I was having my treatment and I believe that without their support, I wouldn’t have been able to continue working. Cancer is hard but if you are lucky enough to have amazing people around you, it is a whole lot easier.”
The mydentist Bognor Regis team are proud to announce that they will be taking part in this charity event on an annual basis, continuing to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.
To find out more about mydentist Bognor Regis, you can visit their website: https://www.mydentist.co.uk/dentists/practices/queensway-bognor-regis?pid=20240