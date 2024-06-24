Bognor Regis dentist recognised for his outstanding work as sustainability champion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Davinder Raju, founder of the Bognor Regis dental practice, Dove Holistic Dental Centre, has been inducted as a Fellow of the International College of Dentists for his work helping dentists operate more sustainably using his Greener Dentistry Global toolkit and accreditation programme.

The sustained commitment to the cause of sustainability shown by UK dentist and practice owner Dr Davinder Raju was recognised on Saturday (June 22) when he was inducted as a Fellow of the International College of Dentistry (ICD).

The College was established in 1920 and has 12,000 members who have all been awarded the title of FICD (Fellow, International College of Dentists). By invitation only, fellowships are awarded to dentists who have shown ‘outstanding professional achievement, meritorious service and dedication to the continued progress of dentistry for the benefit of humankind.’

Dr Raju’s fellowship recognises his work in raising awareness of sustainable dentistry and developing the Greener Dentistry Global (GDG) toolkit and accreditation programme, launched in 2023. The programme is inspired by the Dove Holistic Dental Centre, the UK’s first sustainable practice, established by Dr Raju in 2017.

Sussex dentist Davinder Raju made a Fellow of the International College of Dentists.

GDG empowers dental practices and groups to tackle a critical challenge – minimising their environmental impact and aligning with the UK's 2050 net zero emissions target.