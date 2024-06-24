Bognor Regis dentist recognised for his outstanding work as sustainability champion
and live on Freeview channel 276
The sustained commitment to the cause of sustainability shown by UK dentist and practice owner Dr Davinder Raju was recognised on Saturday (June 22) when he was inducted as a Fellow of the International College of Dentistry (ICD).
The College was established in 1920 and has 12,000 members who have all been awarded the title of FICD (Fellow, International College of Dentists). By invitation only, fellowships are awarded to dentists who have shown ‘outstanding professional achievement, meritorious service and dedication to the continued progress of dentistry for the benefit of humankind.’
Dr Raju’s fellowship recognises his work in raising awareness of sustainable dentistry and developing the Greener Dentistry Global (GDG) toolkit and accreditation programme, launched in 2023. The programme is inspired by the Dove Holistic Dental Centre, the UK’s first sustainable practice, established by Dr Raju in 2017.
GDG empowers dental practices and groups to tackle a critical challenge – minimising their environmental impact and aligning with the UK's 2050 net zero emissions target.
Dr Raju commented: “I am very grateful to the ICD for inducting me as a fellow. It is tremendously exciting to achieve such high-level recognition for my work on sustainability, which I hope will inspire more dental practices around the world to sign up and be part of the movement for change."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.