Bognor Regis historians support Blake’s Cottage Appeal

Bognor Regis Local History Society, which also runs the town’s Museum, has announced that it is supporting the work of volunteers working to restore Blake’s Cottage in Felpham with a donation of £1,000.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Society’s Executive Committee proposal was unanimously supported by Members at its AGM last month.

Society Chairman Greg Burt explained that the project to restore Blake’s Cottage, which would enable visitors to learn more about Blake and his stay in the area, was very much in line with the Society’s own objectives which included the advancement of the education of the public by the study of the history and/or archaeology in Bognor Regis and District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Burt added that “This exciting project will be a real game changer for local history, art and culture in the town; having an additional quality attraction will increase interest in the history of the area and with that attract more visitors from which we will all benefit. The Society felt that it was important to support the work of the volunteers who are delivering this exciting project which had been talked about for so long.”

Trust Chairman Doug Nicol (right), explains the work currently underway to replace the roof, to Society Chairman Greg Burt

Blakes Cottage Trust Chairman Doug Nicholls said "Blake's cottage was described by the great Art Historian Andrew Graham Dixon when he visited as: ‘The most important building in Britain to preserve.’ The History Society's generation donation to our Trust is a very welcome contribution to our commitment to preserving the building, involving the local community and building a visitor attraction of major national significance."