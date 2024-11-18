Bognor Regis Horticultural Society – next meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bognor Regis & District Horticultural Society would like to invite new guests to their next monthly meeting at West Meads Hall, which will be held on Tuesday 26 November 2024 at 7.30pm. This month’s talk will be given by Andrew Gaunt on ‘Plant Health: The Role and Work of the DEFRA Quarantine Service’.

On 22 October, the Bognor Regis and District Horticultural Society held its monthly meeting at which Alex New gave a fascinating talk sharing his extensive knowledge of the past, present and future history and plans of Highdown Gardens.

The Society meets at West Meads Hall, The Precinct, PO21 5SB (free car parking available). If anyone is interested in joining us, there will be a very friendly welcome. We meet at 7.30pm on the fourth Tuesday of every month. For further information please contact our Chairman on 01243 822615, or our Membership Secretary on 07957 818116.