Bognor Regis Probus Club meets for its AGM

Bognor Regis Probus Club met at the Bognor Golf Club on January 15th for their AGM and charity presentation. The Golf Club is the new venue for monthly meetings, held on the third Wednesday of the month. Bill Page was elected chairman for 2025. He inducted new member, Malcolm Miller, and looked forward to welcoming more new members during the year. He has chosen Crimsham Farm CIC as his charity for 2025.

Retiring Chairman Andrew Lubienski presented a cheque for £500 to Tony Toynton, Chair of Trustees of Sanctuary in Chichester. Tony explained to members the growing scope of the work of Sanctuary for refugees. Chichester Park Hotel is home to up to 200 asylum seekers at any one time, with a steady through-flow of people.

Sanctuary also supports more than 300 refugees and asylum seekers housed in the community. Sanctuary has 5 paid employees, 2 full and 3 part-time, and 115 active volunteers involved in all manner of support for refugees from teaching them English to driving them to appointments.

The ‘Pathways to Independence’ programme is an important part of Sanctuary’s work. Another successful venture has been a “Nations United” football club supported by the University that brings together about 30 young men each week to train and play together in classrooms and on pitches provided by the University.

Wednesday February 19th. Bognor Golf Club. Lunch 12.30pm. Sandra Simmonds will speak on “Life under the veil”, an eye-opening account of Sandra’s life married to an Iranian shortly after the downfall of the Shah of Iran.

For more information, including our full list of varied speakers for 2025, please visit https://probusclub.net/bognorregis/

New members are always assured of a warm welcome and are invited to come along and try the club. Please contact Guy Ashby 01243 584042 or Bill Page 01243 841246.