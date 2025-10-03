Bognor Regis residents join the Great British Beach Clean to protect UK coastlines

Property management company FirstPort recently rallied local colleagues and residents to take part in the Marine Conservation Society’s annual Great British Beach Clean.

Staff and Residents at FirstPort-managed developments in the local areawere among eight FirstPort teams taking part at coastal locations across England and Scotland, to support environmental sustainability whilst benefitting the local community.

The nationwide initiative brought together thousands of volunteers to clean up Britain’s beaches and safeguard marine life. As one of the UK’s largest citizen science projects focused on ocean health, the event plays a vital role in tackling coastal pollution.

Volunteers removed litter from a designated 100-metre stretch of beach, whilst collecting the types of waste collected. This data helps the Marine Conservation Society campaign for stronger environmental protections and contributes to the global International Coastal Cleanup database.

Volunteers ready to clean up Bognor Regis Beach

Emma Denham, Property Manager at FirstPort commented: "The Beach Clean was a huge success, as 25 of us covered a 3km stretch of Bognor Regis beach. The sun shone on us as we collected everything from a bike, to fishing rope to broken glass. It was a great thing to do for our environment and the local community of Bognor Regis."