Bognor Regis Town Twinning Association AGM celebrates a highly successful year

On a rainswept night, but in the warmth of the Regis School of Music, members of the Bognor Regis Town Twinning Association gathered for their AGM and to listen to the Association’s achievements over the past year. And there were many achievements.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Heather Perrott, Chairman, led the AGM and praised the success of the Town Twinning Association in 2024. The social programme had been expanded to include new ideas as well as keeping old favourites. Members had enjoyed rambles, games evenings, talks, coffee mornings, a boules tournament, a quiz evening and the popular Beaujolais Bistro, which sold out all 50 places in 10 days. A new event had been a Murder Mystery Evening, with members dressing up as the 14 suspects, whilst the rest of the 30 guests tried to figure out ‘Who Dun It’.

Father Christmas once again made a stop at the final event of the social calendar, when he dropped in with presents, and a cheeky smile, to the Morning of Christmas Cheer. Members were not only cheered by his presence but probably also by the mulled wine, spiced apple punch and generous buffet available

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May, for the first time in some years, due to Covid and other difficulties, a visit was undertaken by 22 Bognor members to our French twin town of St-Maur-des-Fossés. St Maur is located only a short train ride from Paris and visitors were given ample opportunity to explore the city. Closer to St Maur, visits were organised to the Chateau de Vincennes and the Abbaye de Saint-Maur.

Heather Perrott, Chairman

2024 also gave the opportunity to welcome visitors from our two German twin towns, Trebbin and Weil am Rhein, to Bognor Regis. A programme of visits included a trip to the replica Sistine Chapel in Goring, Amberley Chalk Pits museum, Arundel and Chichester Cathedral. Add to this a Council funded evening reception for the visitors and a further dinner reception, arranged by the Association. A Council grant also allowed the Association to continue funding its Youth Programme, whereby young people from each twin town can join the exchange visits.

For 2025, the AGM unanimously approved Mrs Perrott, the Life Honorary Vice President of the Association, as its next Chairman. Mrs Perrott, who is very familiar with the role of Chairman, first joined the Bognor Regis Town Twinning Association in the 1980s and went with her husband and three young daughters to Germany on an exchange visit. It was the start of many warm friendships, which still continue, as they do with all members who participate in the exchanges.

For more details of the Bognor Regis Town Twinning Association, contact 07973 177798 or visit www.bognortwinning.co.uk