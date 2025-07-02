Bognor Regis u3a members find cycle rides are giving them a new lease of life

For Bognor Regis u3a’s Friday Cycling Group, going for bike rides has given them a new lease of life. The group, formed in 2019 by Bob Reddie and Carol Anderson, has been meeting for weekly cycle rides, even through the Covid period. Bob, at 96 is the oldest group leader in Bognor Regis u3a and, even now takes his turn to lead the 19 strong membership on their chosen routes.

Bob was a keen cyclist when young and took it up again in his retirement. Unfortunately at 92 he developed a serious illness, which resulted in him having to undergo radical radiotherapy. Due to his level of fitness he made a full recovery, but was left with a balance problem making him too nervous to ride a bike. A tragedy for a lifelong cycling enthusiast like Bob. However Bob was not to be beaten. He bought himself an electric assisted tricycle and hasn’t looked back since.

In fact the whole group, with the exception of two members, ride electric assisted bikes. Some would say that this form of cycling is not really cycling at all. The group disagrees. Electric assist is invaluable but you still have to pedal. Carol finds the assist helpful in slowing down the development of arthritis in her knees. It also enables the group to explore further afield. Recently Bob led them on a twenty-eight mile ride to West Dean.

Gentle exercise, fresh air and good company equals a healthy old age. So whether you’re biking or triking the answer for this group is keep cycling!!