Bognor Salvation Army leaders speak at Parliamentary event at the House of Commons

The leaders of The Salvation Army in Bognor addressed the All Party Parliamentary Group Christians in Parliament at the House of Commons.

Majors Matt and Sarah Butler attended the reception with other church representatives and around 15 Parliamentarians to hear about church support for vulnerable children and families, health and wellbeing and responses to the cost of living crisis.

The event was organised by The ChurchWorks Commission which brings together churches and the Government to support vulnerable people.

They talked about a shift in their church’s approach to serving others post-Covid, moving from more of a transactional approach doing things to and for people, to a relational approach involving doing things ‘with’ people.

Sarah said she and Matt were delighted to be invited and said she believed the shift in approach is proving effective. The couple spoke about their Open House Warm Welcome Space (scheme) which they run three days a week.

She added: “We’re finding a relational approach requires intention, consistency and a desire to give and receive as relationships are established.”

Matt said he believed the Open House concept was received extremely positively by people at the reception.

He added: “The Open House approach has resulted in people coming for longer and more regularly. It really resonated with a number of others and the journey they’re on and was a welcome challenge to them. It may mean you are dealing with a smaller number of people but it will have more of a long term effect.”

Matt said the reception showed that churches across the country were more community focused than ever before.

He said: “Covid and the pandemic were a great catalyst for highlighting the need and churches stepped into that space. We have so much to learn from each other and it is great to see churches coming up with innovative ways to connect with their communities and being bold in keeping their Christian identity.