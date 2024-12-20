Bognor volunteer gets coveted award

Bognor Regis resident Sandy Wilkinson has won a coveted award for her volunteering with lonely older people.

Sandy, 58, organises free monthly tea parties for charity, Re-engage, which supports those aged 75 and over who may feel isolated.

And this week she was awarded £250 by the Marsh Charitable Trust for being “at the heart of the charity sector and going above and beyond to make a difference.”

Sandy joined Re-engage two years ago and, as well, as organising the tea parties, occasionally hosts the events and drives the older people to and from the venue.

Fellow volunteer Adam Rumke said: “Simply put – this group wouldn’t exist without Sandy.”

As well as being a Re-engage stalwart, social worker Sandy has fostered more than 20 children over the last two decades.

“I love arranging the tea parties. It’s an absolute pleasure,” she said. “ The guests have such good stories to tell because of their experiences. And I know what we’re doing is worthwhile because one lady who comes says she moved to the area five years ago but has only just found people to talk to – at the tea parties. This award is for all the volunteers who suppport me. They do a fantastic job.”

Jenny Willott, CEO of Re-engage, said: “We have an absolutely fantastic army of volunteers providing free monthly tea parties throughout the UK. To be singled-out as Sandy has been shows she really is extraordinary.”