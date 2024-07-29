Bognor youth club can get digging thanks to local company donation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The club aims to develop an inviting garden where young people can unwind, engage in recreational activities, and connect with nature, as well as establish allotment areas for members to cultivate their own produce.
By growing and cooking with fresh ingredients, local young people will gain practical knowledge about food sources while helping to address food poverty in the area.
This initiative will enhance their independence, boost their confidence, and deepen their understanding of health and nutrition, positively impacting their lives and the broader community.
Zina Harding, Committee Secretary and Youth Worker at the 39 Youth Club, commented: “Our club was established in 1958 by the dedicated efforts of Mr and Mrs Skinner, and has grown to become a fun and safe place for young people to engage with each other.
"We recently signed a 25-year lease with the West Sussex County Council, opening up exciting possibilities for expanding our youth provisions, and our vision is to transform the club into a hub that serves our members and the wider community.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Covers, whose generous donation will play a pivotal role in our upcoming projects.”
Paul Allwright, Depot Manager at Covers in Bognor Regis, added: “We are committed to supporting the community local to our branch and we are delighted to donate tools to help the 39 Youth Club with their garden. The plans sound great and will have a positive impact on the local area – we look forward to seeing what is created.”
Further information about the 39 Youth Club can be found by visiting its website - https://39youthclub.org.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.