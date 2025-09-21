Bognor’s ‘secret’ community orchard uncovered

Thanks to the volunteers’ hard work, the orchard will hopefully start to flourish again, providing fresh fruit for the community and a thriving space for wildlife.
Protecting our community orchard means ensuring:
- Fresh, local, free seasonal fruit for everyone to enjoy, helping reduce food miles.
- Wildlife havens – orchards are rich habitats that support bees, birds, butterflies, and other pollinators.
- Community connections – people of all ages come together to care for, share, and learn from the orchard.
- Heritage preservation – traditional orchards protect old and unusual varieties of fruit; Ladybrook has several Sussex varieties.
- Wellbeing and green space – time outdoors in nature improves mental health, physical activity, and social connection.
This is just the beginning of Ladybrook Orchard’s rescue story. To hear about future orchard events, join the Really Wild Bognor and Felpham group on Facebook.