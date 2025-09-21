Bognor’s ‘secret’ community orchard uncovered

A team of dedicated volunteers breathed new life into Ladybrook Orchard on Saturday 21 September, tackling a jungle of brambles that had taken over since Covid. Overgrown brambles had started to choke the fruit trees, depriving them of light and threatening their survival. Hidden away and nearly forgotten, the team are working to make the orchard’s apples, pears, quinces, and medlars more accessible to everyone – with plenty of brambles left for blackberry-picking.