Bognor’s ‘secret’ community orchard uncovered

By Heather Robbins
Contributor
Published 21st Sep 2025, 18:37 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 09:19 BST
A team of dedicated volunteers breathed new life into Ladybrook Orchard on Saturday 21 September, tackling a jungle of brambles that had taken over since Covid. Overgrown brambles had started to choke the fruit trees, depriving them of light and threatening their survival. Hidden away and nearly forgotten, the team are working to make the orchard’s apples, pears, quinces, and medlars more accessible to everyone – with plenty of brambles left for blackberry-picking.

Thanks to the volunteers’ hard work, the orchard will hopefully start to flourish again, providing fresh fruit for the community and a thriving space for wildlife.

Protecting our community orchard means ensuring:

  • Fresh, local, free seasonal fruit for everyone to enjoy, helping reduce food miles.
  • Wildlife havens – orchards are rich habitats that support bees, birds, butterflies, and other pollinators.
  • Community connections – people of all ages come together to care for, share, and learn from the orchard.
  • Heritage preservation – traditional orchards protect old and unusual varieties of fruit; Ladybrook has several Sussex varieties.
  • Wellbeing and green space – time outdoors in nature improves mental health, physical activity, and social connection.

This is just the beginning of Ladybrook Orchard’s rescue story. To hear about future orchard events, join the Really Wild Bognor and Felpham group on Facebook.

The team working on the orchard's recovery

1. Contributed

The team working on the orchard's recovery Photo: Submitted

An apple tree being revealed at the orchard

2. Contributed

An apple tree being revealed at the orchard Photo: Submitted

Uncovering a fruit tree beneath the brambles

3. Contributed

Uncovering a fruit tree beneath the brambles Photo: Submitted

The team setting up at the orchard

4. Contributed

The team setting up at the orchard Photo: Submitted

Related topics:BognorFelphamFacebook
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice