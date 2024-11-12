Bonfire celebrations at East Hoathly care home

By Samantha Harding
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 09:37 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 10:24 BST

Staff and residents at Lydfords in East Hoathly joined in with the celebrations at the East Hoathly and Halland Carnival last Saturday on the 9th November.

The residents were invited to judge the children’s fancy dress competition and award the winners. Everyone made such an effort and it was a very difficult decision.

Everyone then took to their seats at the end of Lydfords driveway to watch as the procession went past the home.

Pam, a resident at Lydfords, said: “I have always loved Bonfire Night, I used to go Lewes bonfire every year. We are so lucky to have this is the village. I love seeing all the costumes and flames.”

East Hoathly and Halland Bonfire NightEast Hoathly and Halland Bonfire Night
Carole Hierons, Activities Lead at Lydfords, said: “We had a fantastic time judging the costumes and seeing everyone getting excited for the evening our residents love to be a part of the community and the bonfire society makes them feel so welcome. We had great time snuggled under our blankets and watching the procession, it’s been a brilliant evening.”

