Bonfire celebrations at East Hoathly care home
The residents were invited to judge the children’s fancy dress competition and award the winners. Everyone made such an effort and it was a very difficult decision.
Everyone then took to their seats at the end of Lydfords driveway to watch as the procession went past the home.
Pam, a resident at Lydfords, said: “I have always loved Bonfire Night, I used to go Lewes bonfire every year. We are so lucky to have this is the village. I love seeing all the costumes and flames.”
Carole Hierons, Activities Lead at Lydfords, said: “We had a fantastic time judging the costumes and seeing everyone getting excited for the evening our residents love to be a part of the community and the bonfire society makes them feel so welcome. We had great time snuggled under our blankets and watching the procession, it’s been a brilliant evening.”