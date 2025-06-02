Boogie wonderland - Uckfield care home launches dementia disco
Knowing how much their residents love to dance, the activities team at Hurstwood View care home came up with the genius idea of a dementia-friendly disco. The team invited along members of the local community and friends of the home to the first official dementia-friendly disco which went down an absolute storm.
General Manager, Kirsty Johnson, commented: “The Dementia Disco is a fantastic way to connect with others in a relaxed and supportive environment. It’s wonderful to see the power of music bring joy and reminiscence for those living with dementia, their families and caregivers.
A family member added: “We enjoyed the Dementia Disco so much and we are really looking forward to the next one! Everyone had an amazing time and it was a wonderful and rare opportunity to turn back the clock and have some fun with our loved ones!”
Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View Care Home provides residential, nursing and dementia care for 63 residents from respite breaks to long term stays.