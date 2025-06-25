Book of Condolence opens for Harry Symonds

Harry Symonds 2nd February 1939 - 8th June 2025

A Book of Condolence for Harry Symonds, who died at the Conquest Hospital on June 8th, will be open from Friday (27th June) at The Deluxe on Hastings seafront, the building with which Harry’s name will be forever synonymous. Anyone wishing to contribute memories of Harry or messages of condolence to his wife Ann is welcome to do so before the book is removed on 7th July.. Please note that Harry’s Funeral will take place on WEDNESDAY July 9th (not as previously stated Thursday 9th) at 12.15 at Hastings Crematorium and all are welcome.

Harry was the last surviving member of three generations of the Symonds family to own amusement arcades and bingo halls on Hastings seafront. He was familiar figure on Hastings seafront until his retirement in 2024