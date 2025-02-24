BookFest Bognor goes down a storm

The Children's BookFest arranged for authors to visit eight schools across Bognor this February, and bought a brand new book for all 1845 children involved.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year we aim to raise enough funds to invite at least one additional school to join the BookFest family, and for 2025 we were delighted to welcome the wonderful St Mary's Catholic Primary School for the first time.

Gareth Jones and Sam Copeland entertained over 260 children from Years 1 to 6, bringing puppets, music, bears and animal noises with them to enthuse and inspire all those brilliant brains. The children had a wonderful time, and left school clutching their personally dedicated books with real joy; it was an absolute pleasure to see the impact the BookFest had on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other schools were visited by poets such as AF Harrold of beardy fame, authors such as Carrie Sellon with her suitcase of mysterious potions, and illustrators like Sophy Henn, who brings the sunshine with her every time she walks into a room.

Sophy Henn surrounded by Knick Knacks

And as always, our thanks go to the teachers and volunteers who help make the whole event work so beautifully, they really are unsung heroes.

Here's what some of the authors and teachers involved said about the BookFest.

Phil Tite of Edward Bryant School: "The children are loving the book and are sharing poems every minute of the day!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Dewey of Downview Primary School: "I just wanted to say a massive thank-you from us all at Downview for the wonderful day we had with Joe Todd-Stanton! The children were enthralled by him and were so excited to take his book home at the end of the day. He spent time with each child talking to them and doodling in their book - such a talented and kind chap!"

AF Harrold with children from Edward Bryant School

Carrie Sellon, author visiting Nyewood School: "I loved it! Thank you so much for organising it so brilliantly. The school was incredibly warm and welcoming and the children were fantastic."

Katharine Amaladoss, volunteer steward for author Stephanie Taylor: "Thanks for a fantastic day, I really enjoyed spending time with Stephanie. The children were really buzzing and the Headteacher was very grateful."

AF Harrold, poet visiting Edward Bryant School: "Thank you for buying copies of my not-yet-published book so that every one of the 180 kids I met got to take one home. Amazing!"