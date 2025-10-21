Bookings now open for K2 Crawley Community Fun Day celebrating its 20th anniversary and £2.5m refurbishment

The local community is invited to K2 Crawley’s Community Fun Day on Sunday November 2, 2025, to celebrate the completion of its £2.5m refurbishment and mark its 20th anniversary.

Running from 10am to 4pm, bookings are now open and spaces are filling up fast, with a wide variety of activities on offer – offering something for everyone of all ages and abilities.

Team GB athlete, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey will join the celebration from 10am to 2pm, to meet and greet guests, sign autographs, and take part in gym challenges.

During the day, families can look forward to activities across swimming, fitness and racket sports, alongside a number of local clubs offering taster sessions.

Swimming sessions include Public Swim lesson tasters, Diving lesson tasters and Rookie Lifesaving lesson tasters, alongside Inflatable Pool fun. A £1 donation to The Ben Kinsella Trust is suggested for swimming and diving sessions.

Fitness lovers can take advantage of the wide range of group exercise classes on offer including Pilates, Yoga, Body Stretch, Body Pump, Body Step, and Body Shapes. Gym Challenges and Personal Training tasters will also be on offer, alongside Spin and Triathlon tasters.

Vo2 Max and health testing sessions will also be running throughout the day.

Football fans aged 1 to 12 can enjoy sessions with the Football Fun Factory, Little Kickers football and Girls Wildcats Football, whereas more adventurous visitors can try Climbing, Judo, Karate or British Ju Jitsu tasters (both children and adults).

For families, there’s plenty on offer including Family Badminton, Pickleball, Basketball (including a girls-only session), Fencing, Trampolining, Squash and Racketball, Table Tennis, Sports Hall Athletics and Active Antz Soft Play, for under 5s.

Special dance workshops from Dance Hub and Fi Steps will also be on offer. Inclusive activities include Wheelchair Rugby and Bowls.

K2 Crawley’s major investment includes a fully refurbished gym with brand-new Life Fitness equipment, expanded training and recovery zones, modernised group exercise studios, and a sleek new reception area — all designed to support the health and wellbeing of the local community.

Jon Hodgson, Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “This Community Fun Day, to celebrate our 20th anniversary, is an invitation for the local community to explore everything K2 Crawley now has to offer. From free tasters to family fun, there's something for everyone.

“We’re especially excited to welcome Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, who will bring even more energy to what promises to be an unforgettable day.”

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, added: “K2 Crawley’s transformation is a significant investment in our community’s wellbeing. This event gives everyone a chance to try something new, enjoy the fantastic new facilities, and spend a great day out with family and friends.”

All sessions must be booked online or via the Everyone Active app. Advance booking is essential for most sessions, and with so much on offer, early registration is recommended.

Full schedule and booking details are available at: K2 Crawley 20th Birthday Open Day - Everyone Active